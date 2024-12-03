Pistachio Rose Buttercrunch + The Most Important Gift You'll Give This Season (is to you)

With a crunchy toffee center, a rich coating of dark chocolate, chopped pistachios, rose petals, and sea salt, this buttercrunch is a gorgeous make-ahead treat for holiday gift giving and cookie tins (even for those of us who don’t “do the cookies”).

Hello my dears,

I have a special bonus post for you today to kick off December! We’re slipping into the holiday spirit over here after a weekend of decorating the house and trimming the Christmas trees (we get two—one for the living room and a small one for the kitchen because nothing makes me happier than cooking by the twinkle of holiday lights). On Sunday we made a batch of the best chili, turned on holiday music and welcomed what I hope will be a season of nourishment.

As I mention in the video above, Christmas cookies aren’t where I find my joy (although I do make these gluten-free sugar cookies for the kids to decorate and sometimes these mini pecan tarts because they taste like sweet comfort). However, I love making buttercrunch. The toffee-like center is made by simply boiling together butter and sugar—there’s magic in watching the two solids alchemize into a bubbling dark caramel. Once cooled, the buttercrunch gets slathered with melted dark chocolate on both sides (now there’s my joy) and is topped with pistachios and edible rose petals (although you can get creative with the toppings—more on that below).

While it’s a tradition I love, I don’t make buttercrunch every year. I no longer grip onto holiday traditions with an iron fist like I once did. Traditions are meant to morph with us, not cage us in. There will be seasons of our lives where it will be fun to do all the things, and there will be seasons where we need more stillness and rest. The magic of the holiday season is not in doing the things (or in what we buy or consume); it’s in the intangible—the feelings of warmth and nourishment and love.

The real magic is when we realize that we can give those things to ourselves, no matter what else is happening in our lives.

PAUSE THE TAPE, PEOPLE. This is much easier said than done. I’m constantly being tested in the things I write about here (as I’ve mentioned before, sometimes I think I should just write about great sex or expensive wine—wouldn’t that be more fun to get tested in?). Last week, after drafting this post, I found my head spinning. It was a few days before Thanksgiving, and I was planning for the holiday, while also planning for James’s birthday on the 4th and Juni’s birthday later this month (December is a lot), while also stressing (yep, stressing) about this newsletter and about Christmas gifts for family members. After a night of no sleep, my mind whirling with all of the things I didn’t want to forget to do, I realized that I had completely forgotten myself.

Where the hell was all the “magic” and “warmth” and “nourishment” that I had so easily written about?

Oh, to be human. In my desire to get everything done, I had forgotten my own needs, ending up tired and stressed. I was being tested in the very thing I was espousing to you.

Okay my little Brussels sprout, let’s back up the tape. I had to write myself back into the equation, placing my needs not only at the same level as everybody else’s, but, dare I say this, even higher. This is no easy practice for those of us who have been programmed to believe that we need to put everybody else’s needs before our own. However, it’s critical work, my love bugs. Only when we’re nourished can we show up as the fullest expression of who we’re meant to be. Only when our own cup is full can we authentically give to others from a place of heart-centered grounding instead of mind-driven ego (our desire to “give” is sometimes just a desire to prove our worth or feel loved).

The greatest gift we can give (or receive) this season is to ourselves—it’s in our own tender attention, honoring our needs with grace and compassion. This doesn’t mean we ignore the real obligations we have to others, but rather that we make sure we’re filled up first. It can be done in the smallest of ways—taking a bath or nap, journaling, sipping a cup of cocoa with intention, setting boundaries, saying no, taking a walk, exercising, sitting quietly in a room with the door shut, laying under the Christmas tree and watching the lights sparkle (a personal favorite).

What will fill your cup? Only you will know (and it will change daily). For me last week, it meant taking a few extra minutes of intentional quiet throughout the day, creating little moments of beauty (lighting a candle, arranging flowers, playing gentle music), and going to bed early.

Can you give yourself the gift of your own attention this season? I promise that it will be the most important thing you’ll give (or receive).

And yes, there is magic on the other side.

It feels damn good to gift ourselves the love we need. When we’re nourished—physically, emotionally, and spiritually—we can show up as the fullest version of ourselves, grounded and present. When our cup is filled, there’s a delicious satisfaction in simply being.

I was talking to one of my best friends the other day, and she said, “It’s no longer enough for me to simply survive. I want to thrive.” I couldn’t agree more, and I deeply believe that the world needs this too. So this year my love bugs, let’s commit to gifting ourselves FIRST. Let’s fill our cups first (before the to-do lists and traditions and doing) in order to show up as the brightest expression of ourselves, nourished and present.

Let’s be wildly generous with ourselves!!

Pistachio Rose Buttercrunch

Buttercrunch is one my favorite homemade gifts to give to teachers, friends and service providers, especially since you can make it weeks ahead. The recipe is adapted from Dominique Ansel’s Peppermint Buttercrunch recipe, which he sprinkles with crushed candy canes. This year I decided to switch things up, topping the buttercrunch with a flurry of chopped pistachios, edible rose petals, and sea salt. The combination is revelatory, with sweet bitterness from the toffee and chocolate, nuttiness from the pistachios, and a floral finish from the rose.

Recipe tips and variations:

The buttercrunch recipe is an easy process but you will need a candy thermometer (and you will need to stay attentive). Stir the buttercrunch constantly during the end of cooking to ensure it browns evenly, and keep an eye on the temperature. A silicone mat is also useful, although parchment paper will work too.

I use these edible rose petals , which lend a beautiful floral finish (they’re also a fabulous garnish on cookies and cakes). You can omit them if you prefer.

For a Heath-bar inspired buttercrunch, swap out the pistachios and rose petals for toasted chopped pecans. You can also get creative with other toppings! For a peppermint variation, add 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint extract when you add the vanilla to the buttercrunch, and top it with crushed candy canes.

The buttercrunch lasts for weeks at room temperature making it great for gift giving (I pack it up in these small bags).

You can download a PDF of the buttercrunch recipe below (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe at the bottom of the newsletter):

I’ll be back on Friday with another holiday treat (that just happens to be grain-free and vegan). Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember to give yourself the gift of your own tender attention, nourishing yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

Pistachio Rose Buttercrunch

With a crunchy toffee center, a rich coating of dark chocolate, chopped pistachios, rose petals and sea salt, this buttercrunch is a delicious make-ahead treat that’s perfect for gift giving (the recipe is adapted from Dominique Ansel’s Peppermint Buttercrunch recipe). The combination is revelatory, with sweet-bitterness from the toffee and chocolate, nuttiness from the pistachios, and a floral finish from the rose. I use these edible rose petals, although you can omit them if you prefer. The recipe isn’t hard to make, but you will need a candy thermometer and a large off-set spatula (a silicone baking mat is also useful, although you can use parchment paper if needed). Be sure to stir the buttercrunch mixture continually, especially towards the end of cooking, and keep your eye on the temperature. Feel free to experiment with the toppings to make the recipe your own!

Makes: 1 1/2 pounds

1 stick plus 6 tablespoons (199g) unsalted butter

1 cup (200g) sugar

2 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

12 ounces (340g) bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 teaspoon virgin coconut oil

1/2 cup (70g) shelled pistachios, finely chopped in a food processor or with a sharp knife

Flaky sea salt

Dried edible rose petals, optional

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or with parchment paper (I prefer a silicone mat for this, but parchment will work!).

In a medium saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, water and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring with a rubber spatula, until the temperature reaches 298˚F (148˚C) on a candy thermometer—it’s important to keep stirring to ensure the mixture cooks evenly (it will bubble up and eventually turn brown). Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vanilla and cardamom. Immediately pour the hot buttercrunch onto the prepared baking sheet and use a large offset spatula to spread it in an even layer (work quickly, as it hardens fast). Let it cool completely.

Place the chopped chocolate and coconut oil in a heatproof bowl. Microwave it in 20-30 second bursts, stirring between each, until melted and smooth (alternatively, melt the chocolate over a double boiler).

Spread half of the melted chocolate on the buttercrunch, spreading it in an even layer. Sprinkle with half of the pistachios, flaky sea salt, and rose petals (if using)—tap down gently on the rose petals to help them stick. Refrigerate the pan for 10-15 minutes, or until the chocolate is set.

Gently peel off the buttercrunch and invert it (if using parchment paper, you may need to invert it first, then peel back the parchment). Spread the remaining chocolate over the buttercrunch and sprinkle with the rest of the pistachios. Garnish with flaky sea salt and rose petals, if using. Refrigerate the pan for 10-15 minutes longer, or let the buttercrunch sit at room temperature until the chocolate is set.

Break the buttercrunch into pieces and store in an airtight container (or in holiday tins!).

Do Ahead: The buttercrunch can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for 4 weeks.