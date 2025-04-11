This is what my cake dreams are made of, featuring tender crepes that are layered with a silky mascarpone whipped cream and lemon curd. It gets capped off with billows of whipped cream and juicy raspberries. A few simple tips streamline the process, and as always, it’s gluten-free.

Hello my dears,

What if I told you that the best tip for becoming a more confident cook had very little to do with cooking at all?

On Monday I sat down to write this newsletter, but there was… nothing. I tried to force a topic, but it felt like scratching a metal fork across a porcelain plate, which is never how I want to write to you! So instead I did some accounting and administration work, worked on my new website (coming soon!), and edited photos.

On Tuesday I sat down to write, but again… nothing. I could feel my mind on the verge of frustration, stretching for topics. So I decided to go inward, bypassing my brain in order to ask my inner self what I should write about.

I instantly heard, “Find your contentment first.”

A giggle escaped. Of course. Of course.

One of my favorite quotes, which I’ve shared with you before, is from Edward Espe Brown, from his book, No Recipe: Cooking as Spiritual Practice: “When we realize that the things we do are not just things but our behavior, then we may also realize we have the power to change our life by changing the way we do things rather than what we do.”

In other words, the how matters more than the what. We create the most change in our lives when we focus on how we go about doing things, as opposed to focusing solely on results. Renee Moorefield dialed this home in our recent podcast conversation, explaining that one of the secrets to human thriving is to be engaged with the process, finding small joys right here right now instead of putting our full focus on the end result, waiting for some imagined outcome to bring us joy.

In the kitchen, when we shift our perspective from the outcome (getting a meal on the table) to the process (being present for the cooking process), we open ourselves up to more ease. If we can find ways to feel content and supported—physically and emotionally—before cooking, we set the stage for a smoother, more joyful experience. In that state, we’re better able to respond to the food in front of us instead of stressing about the end result. This, my love bugs, makes us more confident cooks.

In other words, contentment breeds confidence. When we feel good we effortlessly move with more grace and pleasure, better able to flow with the present moment and find levity in failure (because in the kitchen, sometimes shit will burn). If we start from a place of discontent, however—stressed, overwhelmed or unsatisfied—the cooking process can easily turn into a struggle and the smallest of mistakes can send us into a tailspin.

So, feel good first!

There are many things we can do to feel good before cooking (and sometimes simply reaching for contentment is enough—we won’t always get there, but when we aim our intention in that direction it automatically starts to pull us up). Here are some ways to cultivate contentment before you even pick up your knife:

Finding contentment first is a practice (that takes practice), and it’s not limited to the kitchen. If we can find satisfaction (or at least reach for it) before doing all the things on our to-do lists, our lives become richer and more nourishing. Instead of waiting for some result to bring us joy, we can start to cultivate it right here, right now.

So what will make you feel good right now, my little pea sprout? Before you go about your day, is there something you can do for you, to help you feel more supported and satisfied?

Leave a comment

Invitation

My invitation this week is to prioritize your contentment. Before you jump into the cooking process (or into life…), take a couple of minutes to set the stage for success. This will not only make the process more enjoyable, but it will also build your confidence as a cook.

Our contentment is no silly thing—this is important work, my sweets. When we feel content, we’re at our best. We can stand in our full power, feeling confident and supported, effortlessly shining our light. This helps us meet life’s challenges with more equanimity and grace.

So find your contentment first!

A quick favor! If you’re appreciating today’s newsletter would you mind clicking the heart in the upper left corner (or bottom left corner, if you’re on mobile)? It helps others find this newsletter, but more importantly, it lets me know you’re there, a real human on the other side, forging a web of connection. ❤️

Lemon Mascarpone Crepe Cake

While my desserts are usually simple and rustic, this one is admittedly a bit of a project. Throw on a playlist you love, gather up your ingredients, and find some contentment before beginning! It will be a lot more fun that way, I promise.

That being said, I did streamline the recipe to make it as easy as possible. You can make the crepes days or even months ahead, giving you a major jumpstart (you could even use store-bought crepes, which some supermarkets stock in their freezer section). Instead of using buttercream, I go for a light and easy mascarpone whipped cream filling. Store-bought lemon curd is also a major time saver (although you can use homemade if you prefer).

Finally, while many crepe cakes are architectural marvels, this one is more freewheeling. Let it be what it is, ditching perfectionism for ease—the cake will taste good, no matter what it looks like! Think of it as an art project, and remember that it’s just a cake, and cakes are meant to bring joy. Shine on, my loves!