The Science Of Thriving And How It's Linked To Nourishment

Today’s new podcast episode is one I’ll be listening to again and again, and I think you’re going to love it. I speak with Renee Moorefield PhD, MCC all about the science of thriving. Renee is the CEO of Wisdom Works, a social enterprise that partners with global companies to integrate the science and practices of human thriving into their cultures, brands, and leadership. Renee has worked with leaders around the world to help them thrive in their roles and make thriving a priority across workplaces, communities, and society at large.

As I share in the episode, I actually worked as an intern for Renee in college (!!). While we’ve kept in touch via email and social media, this was my first time talking face-to-face with her in almost twenty years, and it was amazing to reflect on how my time working with her informs the work I currently do today. Renee has devoted her career to the science of thriving, and today we dive into what it means to thrive and how thriving impacts our personal physiology and psychology as well as the wider world around us. She describes the biological affects of being in a dysregulated state, from shutting down our thinking and our ability to see different perspectives, to closing our lines of communication, to falling back on old habits.

When we’re in a state of thriving, on the other hand, we naturally feel more connected and coherent, and it’s easier for us to communicate with honesty, to open to new ways of thinking, to listen, and to be more effective as humans and leaders. In other words, while thriving benefits us personally, it also affects how we show up in the world, and it’s critical for helping us create the world we wish to see.

Renee shares easy tips and tools for bringing more thriving into our lives in a way that’s personal and delightful to each of us. We also talk about nourishment and cooking and how we can transform them (and all of our everyday activities) into conscious cultivations of thriving.

I believe this is an episode we need more than ever, and I have no doubt you’re going to walk away feeling supported and inspired to go inward, exploring the ways that you uniquely thrive.

