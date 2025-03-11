How to Build Trust in the Kitchen & Become a More Intuitive Cook

Hello my friends, and welcome back to the show! I absolutely adored today’s conversation with New York Times bestselling cookbook author Julia Turshen (we could have talked for hours) about building trust in ourselves and learning to become more intuitive cooks. Julia is the author of five books, including her latest, What Goes with What, which I’m giving away for free this month (scroll down to enter to win!). She also writes a weekly newsletter and teaches online cooking classes.

Speaking of building trust in the kitchen, I’ll be teaching a FREE live-streamed knife skills class this Thursday, March 13th at 11am ET as part of Substack’s “Grubstack” event!! Developing solid knife skills not only maximizes efficiency in the kitchen (drastically cutting back prep time), but it also empowers confidence in the kitchen, building inner trust. Learn more about the class and get all of the details here. I hope to see you there!

You’ll learn about Julia’s childhood growing up in New York City and her longtime passion for food. Like so many women in the food industry, Julia hasn’t always had an easy relationship with her body, and she opens up about her journey towards finding a happier and healthier relationship with food, and how intuitive eating helped. As we discuss, it’s less about having a goal of intuitive eating, but more about letting go of the ways in which we’re conditioned around food in order to find body autonomy and pleasure in eating.

Julia also offers tips for becoming a more intuitive cook, sharing the practices, rituals and even appliances that help her find more ease in the kitchen. This ease leads to a deeper sense of inner trust and comfort in the kitchen, helping us let go of perfectionism in order to enjoy the process of tasting, experimenting and playing. I think you’re going to be so inspired by this episode and will walk away with a whole new perspective on the power—and pleasure—of cooking.

Giveaway!

I’m giving away a free copy of Julia’s new book, What Goes with What!! To enter to win, simply leave a comment below listing a kitchen tool, appliance or ingredient that helps you find more ease in the kitchen. The giveaway is open to anybody in the continental US.

Leave a comment

Also, if you’d like more help in learning to trust yourself in the kitchen, I’m here for you. In my one-on-one sessions I work with clients to help them uncover their blocks around cooking and eating, tapping into their intuition and human design in order to find more peace in the kitchen. Learn more below. One-on-One Sessions

And finally, if you find this work inspiring or helpful, please support it in any way you can! This ad-free space is made possible only through community support. You can share the episode, rate it on your podcast app, or become a paid subscriber for just a few dollars a month. As a paid subscriber you’ll have access to the full recipe archive (featuring over 100 gluten-free recipes), free classes, discounts on one-on-one sessions, bonus content, and more. Most importantly, you’ll make all this work possible. Thank you for your support! ❤️

You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify

I hope to see you on Thursday in the knife skills class! Until then, wishing you a wonderful week.

xo, Nicki

Leave a comment

Podcast | Instagram | TikTok | Recipe Index | More Recipes | Cookbooks | Classes

Episode Links & Resources

Recent Episodes