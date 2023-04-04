Hello and welcome to episode 7 of the podcast! This is a really special episode for me, because I speak with my own Spiritual teacher, Natalie Deeb. Natalie is a trained shaman and certified CranioSacral practitioner, and she’s accredited in a number of different modalities to help individuals heal the trinity of body, mind and spirit.

In today’s episode we talk about the sacredness of our physical bodies and the foods we eat. Natalie shares simple but powerful teachings (when we were recording I kept jotting down notes because there were so many beautiful moments of wisdom—if you’re like me, you might want to have paper and pen handy!). She talks about how our bodies are our sacred homes and how they are always communicating with us and working towards healing. It’s just up to us to listen.

Natalie says that while our bodies will never betray us, we live in an environment and a culture that can disconnect us from both our bodies and our foods. She offers tips to help us reconnect to our bodies and better communicate with the foods we consume to bring us more balance. She discusses how she approaches grocery shopping and picking out foods, and how a simple change in perspective can create more harmony within us, no matter what’s on our plates.

You’re going to walk away from this episode with a new perspective on how special our bodies truly are, and how the act of cooking and eating can help connect us to our deepest, truest selves.

