What Cooking Taught Me About Purpose

Hello my dears, and welcome back to the show!

Today’s episode is a little different — instead of me doing the interviewing, I’m the one being interviewed! This conversation was originally hosted by Renee Moorefield, the CEO of Wisdom Works, who you might remember from earlier this season when I interviewed her about the science of thriving. I was deeply honored when she asked me to be part of her leadership conversation series.

In this conversation, we dive into:

– My journey as a food writer and content creator (the highs and the messy bits)

– What thriving means to me, beyond wellness buzzwords

– Reciprocity vs. extraction — in food, life, and leadership

– How cooking can be a practice of deep connection with yourself

This is one of the more personal conversations I’ve shared publicly. I talk about purpose, identity, and how my view of success has transformed over the years — from chasing outcomes to honoring the process. I even got a little teary at the end (you’ll hear why).

Thank you so much for being part of this journey with me. I hope this conversation resonates and sparks something meaningful for you, too. 💛 I’d love to learn how you define success in your life (success is a very personal notion, and I suspect it will be different for each of us). Please share in the comments!

I’ll be back on Friday with a new recipe, but until then, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

