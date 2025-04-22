Take Your Sh*t Seriously: Supporting Microbiome Health

Hello my friends, and welcome back to the show! In today’s episode we’re diving into the microbiome with Taylor Soderborg, MD, PhD. She’s a licensed physician and has a PhD in Integrative Physiology, and she works as an independent microbiome specialist and consultant (she’s also a comedian!). I’ve been wanting to have someone on the show for quite some time to talk about the microbiome, and when I came across a note Taylor posted on Substack about perfectionism and health (which I talk about in the show), I knew I found my gal (plus, I love her tagline, “I take shit seriously” 😂).

We dive into what the microbiome is and where the science is at (it’s a new field but it’s growing fast). Taylor describes the role of the microbiome in our health and immune functions, how the microbiome influences our longevity (or, as she says, our health span), as well as the link between the microbiome and food allergies.

It’s probably not a surprise to hear that food is the number one driver of microbiome health in adults, and Taylor offers simple ways we can support our microbiome through the foods we eat. We also get into supplements, probiotics and prebiotics.

Finally, we talk about the myth of perfectionism around health. Taylor offers a great tip for navigating our way through all of the information we’re bombarded with, focusing instead on just one thing that works for our unique lifestyles.

This is such a fun conversation (yes, gut bacteria can be fun!), with some great takeaways—I hope you love it.

