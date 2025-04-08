Q&A: Bread Baking, Gluten Intolerance, Dinner Strategies, Baking Tips, Favorite Meals & More

Hello my dears,

Today I have solo episode for you, answering your questions! I recorded this last-minute when a guest rescheduled, calling on you (at the very last minute) to send me your questions, and I have to say, it was so much fun. In the episode I explore the value of moving slowly in the kitchen and answer your questions about:

bread baking and gluten intolerance

strategies for getting dinners on the table with young kids

the difference between cake flour and regular flour (and do you have to flour your pans?)

the difference between baking powder and baking soda (and can you interchange them?)

my favorite meals to cook for myself (and the joy in eating alone)

the meals that I’m currently craving

the dessert that I’ve been fantasizing about (get the recipe here)

spoiler alert… this is The Dessert !

Scroll down to get links to the recipes and resources I mentioned. I loved answering your questions—let me know in the comments if you want more Q&A episodes in the future!

Wondering how—and why—I started this podcast? I was honored to be featured this week in

’s

newsletter, where I share my mission behind the podcast, how I find guests and schedule content, my dream guests, and more.

.

I’ll be back on Friday with a new recipe, but until then, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

