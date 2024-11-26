Finding Grounding Within Our Bodies: Somatic Tools for Navigating the Season Ahead

Thank you for being here and for listening! I’m so grateful for you. This ad-free podcast couldn’t happen without community support, and if you find the work valuable, consider going paid. Paid subscribers have access to the full recipe archive, community threads, bonus content, and other fun perks (including discounts on my one-on-one sessions). This is the last week to get a 20% discount on paid subscriptions. Big hugs, and thanks! ❤️ Get 20% off for 1 year

Hello my friends, and welcome back to the show! I have such special episode for you today featuring somatic educator, writer and artist Abigail Rose Clarke (you might remember Abigail from season 2 of the podcast—of my favorite episodes ever, listen here). Today’s recording is extra special, as it was recorded live at Split Rock Bookstore (my favorite local bookstore)!

In this episode we dive into Abigail’s new book, Returning Home to Our Bodies: Reimagining the Relationship Between Our Bodies and the World. Abigail shares tips and tools for finding grounding and support within our very own bodies, especially during times of overwhelm, stress or turmoil. Abigail and I explore the power of awe and curiosity, we discuss what it means to be in relationship with the world around us, and Abigail offers tips for how we can stay rooted in love, even when our lives are challenging.

We recorded this episode back in October, but the timing for airing it couldn’t be better as we head into the holiday season, when it’s so easy to get untethered from ourselves due to seasonal stress, family dynamics and expectations (not to mention the current political climate). I think you’re going to find Abigail’s wisdom incredibly nourishing, and I think it will help you navigate the season ahead with a wider perspective, deeper grounding, and a bit more grace.

