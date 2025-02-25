The Link Between Fascia, Health & Digestion

Hello my dears, and welcome back to the show! It feels so good to be back for season five. As I’ve mentioned before, when I launched this podcast in 2023, I never could have foreseen the joy and expansion it has brought, not just for me, but for the community. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here and listening, and a special thanks to the paid subscribers, who make all of this ad-free work possible. ❤️

I have a fascinating new episode for you today diving into the world of fascia and how it’s linked to our health and digestion. I speak with Bonnie Crotzer, founder of The Floss, a program of classes and private sessions that has helped thousands of people transform their fascia, effectively reversing pain, sculpting tissues, stabilizing the nervous system, optimizing organ function, enhancing lymph flow, and resolving long-standing structural issues (scroll down for a giveaway from Bonnie!).

While fascia is becoming a current hot topic, Bonnie has been obsessed with it for over fifteen years. In this episode she describes what fascia is, how it affects our physical form, and its link to our life force energy, called Qi in Traditional Chinese Medicine. As she explains, fascia is not only structural in our bodies, it’s also a communication network. We dive into how it influences digestion, how we can support and change our fascia to increase circulation and enhance organ health, and even the foods that support our fascia.

As you’ll hear in the episode, I’ve been doing Bon’s fascia “flossing” classes for about a year and a half, and it’s had a profound influence on me—I’ve never felt so integrated and connected to my body. If you’d like to give it a try, Bonnie is giving away a free 1 month membership to her platform and classes—just leave a comment below about the episode to enter to win.

