Holiday Special with Hetty McKinnon, Ellie Krieger, Andrea Nguyen, Sarah Copeland and Lukas Volger

Hello my friends, and welcome back to the podcast! Today is a very special day, as in lieu of a regular podcast episode, WE’RE HAVING A PARTY. I gathered together five of my very favorite past podcast guests, who are all acclaimed food writers, cookbook authors (and fellow Substack publishers), for a festive—and seriously fun—holiday special, featuring: Hetty Lui McKinnon , Ellie Krieger , Andrea Nguyen , Sarah Copeland , and Lukas Volger .

In the show, we dive into our favorite holiday traditions, childhood memories, the recipes we love to make, our favorite desserts (find out who makes all the cookies and who prefers just eating them), how we navigate the busy season, Chanukah, recipe failures, Lunar New Year, and more. The episode is also packed with recipe inspiration, from menu ideas, to serving suggestions, to desserts, and more. In fact, we’ve all shared a favorite holiday dish, which I’ve featured below.

Each of us has a different approach to the holidays and the traditions we uphold (or discard). Whether you’re a tradition renegade like Hetty and Ellie, or more of a traditionalist like Sarah and Andrea (or somewhere in between, like Lukas and I), there’s no right or wrong way to do the holidays, just a way that feels best to you.

Whether you listen or watch this special episode while cooking, resting, walking, or traveling, I hope it provides some joy in the weeks ahead. Also, if you missed any of my past episodes with the guests, I’ve linked to them below!

From my heart to yours, I’m wishing you a wonderful holiday and New Year. I’ll be back with a new newsletter (and recipe) on Friday, but the podcast will go on break until after the New Year, with the next episode airing on January 7th (hold tight, because it’s a really good one).

Holiday Recipes & Newsletter Links

Ellie's Minestrone, Hetty's Potato Gratin, Sarah's Bundt Cake, Andrea's Lettuce Wraps, Lukas's Phyllo Pie, Nicki's Trifle

Past Episodes with Guests