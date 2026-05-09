Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

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Nicole Beaudin's avatar
Nicole Beaudin
1d

Gosh I love this post so much (and thank you as always for sharing what I do!). The play and curiosity piece has been a big nudge the universe has been sending me lately (and the energy of Ireland does that too!) - and every time I say “God / Universe, thank you for showing me just how magical life can be” or use the question: “I wonder what this is opening up for me?” The energy shifts around the change and everything feels lighter. It takes me out of control mode and into trust (self and universe) that I have all the skills to ride the wave and that if what I “plan” doesn’t happen it means that something better is designed on this intentional path. I also usually get a glimmer of the goodness that is to come!

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emily nunn's avatar
emily nunn
1d

Oh, yum😍

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