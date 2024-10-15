Q&A: Favorite solo meals, the theme of my life right now, kitchen clean-up, design, and more

Hello my friends,

I had so much fun recording today’s Q&A solo episode! The questions you submitted were amazing, and I go deeper with you than I ever expected. In the show I share everything from my family’s kitchen clean-up routine, to my favorite solo meals, tips for setting boundaries with kids, the theme of my life right now (and what I’m letting go), how my new cookbook influenced my relationship to food, my current favorite creature comforts, my (non)-shopping fashion hack, and so much more.

I also announce a brand new offer, which has been on my heart for months and which I’m so excited to finally share with you. I’m launching one-on-one coaching and cooking sessions, in which we will use the power of intention, intuition and human design to help you find more freedom and joy around food and cooking. I can’t wait to get to know some of you more intimately and to serve you in a deeper way, if the work calls to you. As I mention in the show, I’m giving away three free one-on-one coaching sessions to the first three paid subscribers who sign up, as a thank you for your support. If you’re a paid subscriber and would like the chance to win a free coaching session, click the button below and enter your information (I will choose the first three responses)!

Here’s some more information about the sessions:

One-on-One Coaching Sessions (Zoom, 60 Minutes)

In these one-on-one sessions we will: Uncover any blocks or challenges you're facing around cooking or food Learn how to tap into your intuition to better understand what mindsets and/or behaviors are currently limiting you Learn tools to shift out of your blocks in order to find more freedom and joy in the kitchen Discover your unique "digestion" type in terms of human design Untether from conditioned beliefs around your food and body Find more empowerment and joy as both a cook and an eater



One-on-One Cooking Sessions (Zoom or In-person, 90 Minutes)

These hands-on cooking sessions are available after an initial coaching session. The sessions can happen either over Zoom or in person in your own home kitchen (location permitting).

In these one-on-one sessions, we will: Use the practical aspects of cooking to go deeper into the challenges and blocks that you uncovered in your coaching session, helping to create more meaningful shifts Create a custom menu curated specifically for you Learn the intentional cooking process, which is designed to bring more presence, ease and joy into the cooking process Use cooking as a way to connect more deeply to your body Learn practical cooking tips and techniques, including prep tricks, cooking techniques, and basic knife skills Revel in the pleasure of creating (and savoring!) a meal from scratch



Thank you so much for listening to the episode, and please let me know how you like the Q&A format—if it resonates with the community I will do it again!!

xo, Nicki

