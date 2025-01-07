The Truth About Our Bodies: Tools for Embodiment, Empowerment & Pleasure

Thank you for being here and for listening! I’m so grateful for you. This ad-free podcast and newsletter couldn’t happen without community support, and if you find the work valuable, consider going paid. Paid subscribers have access to the full recipe archive, community threads, bonus content, and other fun perks (including discounts on my one-on-one sessions)—most importantly, they make all of this work possible. Big hugs, and thanks! ❤️

Hello my friends, and welcome back to the show! I have such an incredible episode for you today, and the timing couldn’t be better as we head into the new year. I speak with psychologist Dr. Hillary McBride all about embodiment and the truth of our bodies (regardless of what culture or the media would have us think). Dr. McBride is the author of the bestselling book (and one of my favorites), The Wisdom of Your Body: Finding wholeness, healing and connection through embodied living, and more recently, Practices for Embodied Living. Her next book Holy Hurt: understanding and healing from spiritual trauma, comes out April 2025.

Through sharing her own personal story, Hillary describes how our bodies can support the expression of our identities and our sense of wholeness, they can help us turn towards what’s hard in our lives (and handle it), and they can remind us of our own inherent goodness. We talk about what it means to be embodied, how we become disembodied, the link between embodiment and empowerment (vs. power), what it means to have agency, the power of our wanting, and more. No matter what your relationship has been like to your body in the past, or how you feel about your body right now, you’re going to walk away from this episode with so much more compassion for yourself as well as a deeper sense of empowerment.

Be sure to stay tuned for the full episode because Hillary offers tools at the end for connecting to our bodies and tapping into our inner wisdom, helping us to regain our sovereignty, reclaim our pleasure, and celebrate our desires.

You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify

If the episode resonates with you, please share it with your friends and rate it on your podcast app (it really helps!). You can also support this ad-free work by upgrading to a paid membership or gifting one to a friend.

Thank you so much for your support!

xo, Nicki

Leave a comment

Podcast | Instagram | TikTok | Recipe Index | More Recipes | Cookbooks | Classes

Episode Links

For more support around these topics, check out these episodes:

Recent Episodes