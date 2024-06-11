Going Gluten-Free as an Award Winning Pastry Chef

Welcome to the Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD podcast! This ad-free work takes a considerable amount of time and resources to make happen. If you find this work valuable and aren’t already a paid member, I hope you’ll consider upgrading to paid. The podcast and newsletter are funded entirely by listeners and readers, and couldn’t happen without community support (just a few dollars a month goes a long way). As a paid subscriber, you’ll have access to the full recipe archive as well as to bonus posts, commenting and more fun perks. Regardless of what you decide, I’m so grateful you’re here.
Hello, and welcome back to the podcast! Today I get to speak with one of my culinary idols, . Liz is co-founder of the acclaimed Tartine Bakery in San Francisco, a James Beard Pastry Chef award winner, and the author of the cookbooks Tartine and Tartine All Day (which, as you’ll hear, is one of my personal favorites). She also publishes the newsletter Have Your Cake, in which she features gluten-free desserts.
Liz shares her journey in becoming an award winning pastry chef all while having a gluten intolerance. She describes how she set aside her health issues for many years as she pursued her career, and how she finally made the decision to cut out gluten entirely. We explore the value of slowing down in terms of health—of really taking time to learn what our bodies need—and we discuss the challenge in prioritizing ourselves.
Liz also shares some of her favorite summer desserts and offers tips for summer baking. Stay tuned because on Friday I’ll be sharing Liz’s gluten-free Madeleine recipe, which she describes in the episode. I’ve made the madeleines several times since Liz and I spoke, and trust me when I tell you that they are not only foolproof, but absolutely delicious.
Whether you can eat gluten or not, this is such an expansive episode, reminding us that it’s okay to change paths, even when it seems impossible. There’s power in committing to our own health, and it can open the door to delicious new discoveries.
Episode Links:
Liz’s newsletter: Have Your Cake
Find Liz on Instagram
Tartine All Day Cookbook
I reference this recent podcast conversation with , in which she describes her journey in having to go dairy-free:
New York Times Plum Torte
Liz mentions that one of her favorite foods is a fruit galette—me too! These are two of my summer staples: Gluten-Free Rhubarb Almond Galette & Gluten-Free Easy Strawberry Galette
Going Gluten-Free as an Award Winning Pastry Chef