An “All-Foods-Fit” Dietitian’s Approach to Finding Freedom with Food

Hello, and welcome back to the show! I know I say this a lot, but I love today’s conversation, and I have no doubt you’re going to find it fascinating. I speak with Registered Dietician Nutritionist Shana Minei Spence , who describes herself as an “all foods fit” dietician. Shana works in public health and is the author of the new book, Live Nourished: Make Peace with Food, Banish Body Shame, and Reclaim Joy. She’s also the creator of the wildly popular Instagram account @TheNutritionTea, and she has a Substack newsletter by the same name. Her work has appeared in media outlets such as NPR, Good Morning America, Self magazine, and more.

Shana and I explore how we can find more peace and freedom around food through examining our conditioned beliefs around health, nutrition, diet, weight, processed foods, and more. There are so many juicy nuggets of insight in this conversation!

Shana describes the (shocking) history of the BMI tool and why it’s a faulty measurement for health, and she breaks down the concept of “healthism”—the belief that illness is an individual’s fault without taking into account the social factors and systemic inequalities that influence health. Shana also describes how she helps her clients focus on health behaviors as opposed to weight loss, and the benefits of focusing on abundance instead of restriction and control.

As Shana emphasizes, each individual is completely unique, and the way we nourish ourselves should therefore also be unique. This depends on not only our genetics and food preferences, but also on our lifestyles and the realities of our day to day schedules. We talk about processed foods, bringing nuance to a topic that is so often polarizing, as well as the importance of pleasure when it comes to feeding ourselves. Shana also shares an easy trick for bringing more satisfaction into our meals.

I think this conversation will help you feel more liberated from a food system/culture that’s insidiously controlling and often confusing. After all, we are all hardwired to nourish ourselves intuitively, even though it often doesn’t feel that way (as Shana says, without diet culture, intuitive eating would just be called eating!).

This ad-free podcast takes a considerable amount of resources to produce and can only happen with community support. If you find the work valuable, consider going paid. Paid subscribers have access to all of the recipes and the full archive, as well as to bonus content, community threads, Q&A’s and other bonus perks. Regardless of what you decide, I’m so grateful you’re here. Enjoy the show! ❤️

You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Pandora.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify

If the episode resonates with you, please share it with your friends and rate it on your podcast app (it really helps!). You can also support this ad-free work by upgrading to a paid membership or gifting one to a friend.

Thank you so much for your support!

xo, Nicki

Instagram | TikTok | Recipe Index | More Recipes | Cookbooks | Classes

Episode Links:

Recent Episodes: