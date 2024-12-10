Holiday Hosting, Gluten-Free Baking & Healing Around Food

Thank you for being here and for listening! I’m so grateful for you. This ad-free podcast and newsletter couldn’t happen without community support, and if you find the work valuable, consider going paid. Paid subscribers have access to the full recipe archive, community threads, bonus content, and other fun perks (including discounts on my one-on-one sessions). You can also support this work by giving a gift subscription (you can start the subscription on the date of your choosing). Big hugs, and thanks! ❤️

Hello my friends, and welcome back to the podcast! I’m so happy you’re here. Today we’re diving into holiday hosting, gluten-free baking, and healing around food with award winning cookbook author, photographer and professionally trained pastry chef Aran Goyoaga. Her latest two books include: Cannelle et Vanille Bakes Simple and Cannelle et Vanille: Nourishing, Gluten-Free Recipes for Every Meal and Mood.

Aran describes her childhood growing up in her grandparent’s pastry shop in the Basque region of Spain and explains how baking became her connection back to her family when she moved the United States in her early twenties (and how she eventually left the corporate world to become a pastry chef). Aran also shares her journey going gluten-free due to health issues after her kids were born (you can hear my story here), and we dive into Christmas, offering tips for stress-free hosting as well as gluten-free baking.

Aran also opens up early in the conversation (11:14) about how she found healing around food after experiencing an eating disorder in her early twenties. As we’ve explored here on this podcast, food can be so nuanced—it can be a driver for connection and love, and at the same it can be a source of deep stress, particularly for women. We share these stories here to let you know that you’re not alone if you’ve ever felt anything similar, and also that there’s healing to be found.

Aran has shared her recipe for Sweet Potato & Chocolate Marble Gingerbread, which is both gluten-free and dairy-free. You can get the recipe here!

Sweet Potato & Chocolate Marble Gingerbread; Photo Credit: Aran Goyoaga

