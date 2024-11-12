Thanksgiving Prep: Balancing Emotions and Logistics

Welcome! I’m so grateful you’re here. This ad-free podcast takes a considerable amount of resources to produce and can only happen with community support. If you find the work valuable, consider going paid. Paid subscribers have access to the full recipe archive, community threads, bonus content, and other fun perks. Thank you so much for your support. ❤️
Hello my friends,
I have such a fun, delicious and inspiring conversation for you today. We’re diving into everything Thanksgiving with three-time James Beard Award-winning food writer . David is the founder of the website acclaimed website Leite’s Culinaria and is the author of The New Portuguese Table and Notes on a Banana. He also publishes the newsletter .
David shares his strategies for preparing for Thanksgiving dinner, not just logistically, but also emotionally. David and I both spent years of our lives stressing over the holidays and have found tools to bring us more ease, including planning menus that can be largely prepped ahead. David describes the dishes he makes (warning: you will leave hungry), and he shares his prep timeline (don’t miss David’s pumpkin cake and pumpkin meringue ice cream recipes in the links below!). You can also get my make-ahead Thanksgiving menu and prep list, along with my favorite side dishes and desserts (all of which are gluten-free) here.
David also opens up about his experiences with depression and offers simple but profound tips and tools for supporting ourselves emotionally this season. These are tools that any of us can benefit from, and they feel more relevant than ever. As David says, it’s critical that we drop our expectations, know our own limits, and give ourselves the grace to not do it all (or any of it). His motto is, “If I can’t do it, I can’t do it,” which is something I’m adopting for myself. If I can’t do it, I can’t do it, and that is perfectly okay. There is so much freedom in that statement. Finally, I just want to remind you that no matter how you’re feeling in the season ahead, you’re not alone.
You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.
If the episode resonates with you, please share it with your friends and rate it on your podcast app (it really helps!). You can also support this ad-free work by upgrading to a paid membership or gifting one to a friend.
Thank you so much for your support!
xo, Nicki
For more Thanksgiving inspiration, check out this podcast episode with Molly Stevens.
EPISODE LINKS
David’s Website
David’s Newsletter
Find David on Instagram
David’s Pumpkin Meringue Pie Ice Cream
Nicki’s Thanksgiving Make-Ahead Menu and Prep List
Recent Episodes:
Why We’re so Anxious About Food with Dr. Sarah Duignan | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Q&A: Favorite solo meals, the theme of my life right now, kitchen clean-up, design, and more with Nicki Sizemore | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
An “All-Foods-Fit” Dietitian’s Approach to Finding Freedom with Food with Shana Minei Spence, MS, RDN, CDN | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Cookbook Writing and Vegetable Forward Fall Cooking with Lukas Volger | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Back to School and Feeding Families with Sarah Copeland | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
What is Spirituality (and What Does It Have to Do with Feeding Ourselves) with Jas Nnenna | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Going Gluten-Free as an Award-Winning Pastry Chef with Liz Prueitt | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Cooking and Mental Health with Christina Chaey | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Navigating Food Sensitivities, Identity and Health with Giulia Scarpaleggia | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Vietnamese Cooking, Evolving Cuisines & the Diet Illusion with Andrea Nguyen | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
The Power of Rituals (in the Kitchen and Out) with Michael Norton | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Thanksgiving Prep: Balancing Emotions and Logistics